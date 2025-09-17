Khushboo confirms separation from husband Arbaaz Khan

Pakistan’s renowned film star Khushboo confirmed that she and her husband Arbaaz Khan have been separated for over five years.

In a recent interview, Lollywood diva Khushboo Khan, who married her co-star Arbaaz Khan in 2004 and shares two sons with him, Aryaan, 19, and Shayan, 14, confirmed the longstanding speculations that the celebrity couple have parted ways.

However, in a shocking revelation, she shared that Khan abruptly abandoned her and their children five years ago.

“There was no fight, no conflict, no argument. He just left one day and never returned,” Khushboo said. “I never got a chance to talk to him.”

Moreover, the actor also mentioned, “It’s been five years since I’ve seen him.”

“But he has left me with his memories and our sons. They are with me and I see his presence in them every day,” Khushboo continued, adding that she misses the estranged husband, who was the entire universe for her, and was the only one she loved and married.

Khan, who has been missing from the spotlight for the past few years, has yet to respond to the statement.