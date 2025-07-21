Fakhar Zaman gets run out after mix-up with Khushdil Shah

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman was run out after a hilarious mix-up with his batting partner Khushdil Shah during first T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday in Mirpur.

The opening T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and opted to field first.

Pakistan’s innings struggled to gain momentum, with opener Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with a composed 44 off 36 balls, including six boundaries and a six. However, a collective batting collapse saw the visitors bowled out for just 110 runs in 19.3 overs. Abbas Afridi (22) and Khushdil Shah (17) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

Read more: Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by seven wickets in first T20I

One of the most talked-about moments of the match came in the 12th over during a mix-up between Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah.

On the third delivery bowled by Mustafizur, Khushdil Shah attempted a quick single and called for a second run. However, midway through, he reversed his decision, leaving Fakhar stranded halfway down the pitch.

With no chance to make it back safely, Fakhar was run out at the striker’s end following a pinpoint throw from Taskin Ahmed, cleanly collected by Litton Das behind the stumps. The visibly frustrated Zaman gave Khushdil Shah a fierce glare as he walked off, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.