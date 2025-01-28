Khushi Kapoor gets honest about nose job, lip fillers

Bollywood starlet Khushi Kapoor confessed she has got lip fillers and a nose job done on her face and believes it is not a big deal to do so.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a recent interview with Indian YouTuber Kamiya Jani, on her channel Curly Tales, Khushi Kapoor spoke about the weirdest thing on her phone, revealing that it’s her embarrassing pictures with some shield on her face, to protect her eyebrows from water, as she recently got them nano-bladed.

When asked by the host if she doesn’t mind being so vocal about these cosmetic procedures, like nano-blading or her previous confession of a nose job and lip fillers, the ‘Loveyapa’ actor maintained, “I don’t think it’s such a big deal.”

“The main issue is that people are scared that they will get hate if they come out and admit it. I just feel like there’s going to be hate either way. People think that the term ‘plastic’ is the biggest insult you can give someone, but I don’t think it’s bad if someone gets work done and stuff like that,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushikapoor)

“The issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and say that ‘I woke up like this and I am completely natural’ because then you are setting an unrealistic standard of beauty. It’s unfair to younger girls who look up to you and then they think, ‘Oh, I don’t look like that, why can’t I?'” she opined and suggested, “But, it’s because so much effort has gone into it – you have a team, facials, this and that. There are so many things for skin care that you can do to look a certain way and not everyone knows that. You might as well be honest because people are going to not like you for some or the other reason.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan says he could ‘see Sridevi in Khushi Kapoor’

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her big screen debut, Advait Chandan’s ‘Loveyapa’, co-starring Junaid Khan. The title is slated for theatrical release on February 7.

Next in the kitty, she has Dharma Productions ‘Naadaniyaan’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan.