Khushi Kapoor pays special tribute to Sridevi at ‘The Archies’ premiere; Internet reacts!

Bollywood debutante and star kid, Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of Sridevi, gave a touching tribute to her late mother at the premiere of her debut movie ‘The Archies’.

The star-studded premiere of the hotly-anticipated ‘The Archies’, marking the much-awaited debut of the three celebrity kids, was held in the entertainment capital of India last night.

For the memorable premiere night of her debut film, Khushi, the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor and daughter of late actor Sridevi, chose to pay a special nod to her mother, by re-wearing some of her iconic pieces. The debutante slipped into a gold, shimmery, strapless gown by KAUFMANFRANCO, which the ‘English Vinglish’ wore a decade ago, for the IIFA Awards ceremony in 2013. The archival piece was styled with a diamond necklace and earrings, also worn by her mother at one of the awards outings, along with a slicked-back bun and dewy glam makeup. Sharing the pictures from the night on her Instagram handle, Kapoor wrote, “The most special night with the most special pieces of you🤍”

Thousands of netizens lauded her choice of garment for the special day across social media platforms. “This is how you pay tribute to your iconic mom! You carried her old pieces with grace and elegance last night,” a social user wrote, while another fan commented, “She looks amazeballs! The cut, the fit, the colour, she’s the fashionista! One of her best looks & a vv sweet nod to her iconic and legendary Amma.” “I can only imagine the void they be feeling. It probably made her feel the presence of her mum for a very important day,” read one more comment.

As for the live-action adaptation of the comic book classic, ‘The Archies’, starring debutantes Suhana Khan (daughter of Shahrukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi) and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan), is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

