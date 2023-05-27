Khusro Bakhtiar quits Imran Khan’s PTI

Another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khusro Bakhtiar on Saturday announced to leave party positions over May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

In a video message, Khusro Bakhtiar announced to resign from key positions, including his membership in the core committee and presidency of the South Punjab chapter.

He went on to say that May 9 events had compelled him to create some distance between himself and the PTI.

“One year ago, I had told the top leadership of the party that the PTI’s new political strategy to have a confrontation with the state institutions will prove to be dangerous for the party,” he said in a video message that surfaced on Twitter.

Ali Zaidi quits politics

Expressing his regret over the May 9 mayhem, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi announced on Saturday quitting Imran Khan-led PTI and politics.

While announcing his departure from politics, Ali Zaidi condemned the May 9 violence and announced that he is leaving his party positions immediately.

“I have already condemned the May 9 incidents. Whatever happened was wrong, and all those responsible should be brought to justice,” Zaidi said in a video message.

Ali Zaidi further said that he will continue to “work for Pakistan and bring investments from abroad”.