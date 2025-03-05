Explosion kills four, injures five in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: At least four dead, five others injured explosion rocked tehsil Naal of Khuzdar, Baluchistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the vehicle parked nearby the spot of explosion caught fire soon after the incident.

The police officials further stated that the injured and dead bodies have been transferred to the nearby Naal hospital.

Earlier today, Pakistan security forces thwarted terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to military’s public relations wing, Pakistan security forces killed 16 Khawarij militants including four suicide bombers to foil a cowardly attack on Bannū Cantt.

According to ISPR, the terrorists attempted to cause massive destruction but were met with a swift and effective response from security forces.

The attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the cantonment wall, aiming to breach the security perimeter. However, due to the bravery and decisive action of security personnel, 16 terrorists were eliminated, including four suicide bombers, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During the operation, five security personnel embraced martyrdom while fighting valiantly. The suicide explosions damaged the perimeter wall and caused severe destruction to a nearby mosque and civilian residential buildings. As a result, 13 innocent civilians lost their lives, and 32 others were injured, ISPR stated.

In a separate incident, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S) chief Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq was among three martyred after a powerful suicide blast ripped through Akora Khattak’s Darul Uloom Haqqania, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the chief secretary and IG confirmed.

Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq took over JUI-S after his father, Maulana Samiul Haq, was assassinated in 2018. Sami-ul-Haq was stabbed multiple times at his residence in Rawalpindi.

According to details, the explosion took place inside the seminary after Friday prayers, according to the city police officer.