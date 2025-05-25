Khuzdar school bus attack: Death toll rises to 8 as two more students succumb to wounds

KHUZDAR: The number of students martyred in the brutal terrorist attack on Khuzdar school bus has risen to eight, as two more students succumbed to their wounds, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing security sources.

A bus carrying students was attacked in Khuzdar, Balochistan on May 21 (Wednesday). Pakistan armed forces said Fitna al Hindustan (Indian proxies) were invovled in the attack.

As per details, the deceased girls were identified as Sheema Ibrahim and Muskan, who breathed their last.

According to security officials, the attack was carried out by Indian-sponsored terrorists targeting innocent schoolchildren.

Among the martyrs are seven female students and one male student.

Earlier, the UN Security Council strongly condemned the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar in Pakistan’s province of Balochistan, and called for bringing the culprits to justice.

“This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of at least 6 Pakistani nationals, including 4 school-going children, along with 53 injured, 39 of them children,” a press statement issued by the 15-member Council said.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.”