Three children among five martyred in Khuzdar school bus explosion

QUETTA: At least five including three children martyred in a blast targeting a school bus in Khuzdar Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists launched attack on the school bus and targeted innocent school children.

Pakistan Army media wing condemned the assault as a “cowardly act” orchestrated by “Indian-sponsored terrorists,” alleging that such groups are resorting to desperate measures following setbacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ISPR vowed that the planners, facilitators, and perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice, emphasizing the armed forces’ commitment to eliminating “Indian-sponsored terrorism” in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Yasir Iqbal stated that the blast occurred at Zero point and completely damaged the school bus. “As per initial investigation the explosions seems to a suicide blast”, he added.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the bomb blast on a school bus near Zero Point in Khuzdar, which killed four innocent children and injured several others.

In a statement, the minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident. “We share the pain of the grieving families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi called the attackers “barbaric” and said they deserve no mercy. “The enemy has shown extreme cruelty by targeting innocent children. This is a shameful attempt to destabilize the country,” he added.

He further said that the entire nation stands united against such conspiracies. “We will defeat every plan to spread fear and chaos. Our full support is with the families of the victims.” The minister also offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured that those responsible will be brought to justice.

Balochistan which is Pakistan’s largest province by area, smallest by population has seen rise in terror attacks.

Earlier on May 6, seven soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a forces vehicle in the MACH area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The IED was planted by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a known Indian proxy,” the ISPR said.

It is worth mentioning here that on Dec 16, 2014 six terrorists stormed the Army Public School in Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and martyred around 150 students and teachers.