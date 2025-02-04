No more jobs under son quota

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has abolished recruitment under the son quota system for government employees, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial government has released an official notification regarding the change in the recruitment process.

According to the notification, the rules for recruitment, promotion, and transfers of employees in the province have been amended. Clause 4 of Rule 10 has been completely removed, while Clause 2 has been partially abolished.

The clauses were previously related to the recruitment of children of employees who had passed away or were deemed unfit for work. Under the previous system, children of deceased or incapacitated employees were provided jobs.

With the new policy in place, children of employees who pass away or become unfit for work will no longer be given employment.

Read more: Govt makes major announcement on deceased quota jobs

Last year, the Punjab government made significant changes to the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 by abolishing rule 17-A.

The secretary regulation services and General Administration has issued a notification in this connection.

As per the new amendment, now the children of deceased Punjab govt employees will not be entitled to get jobs.

The notification stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 23 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974 (VIII of 1974), the Governor of Punjab is pleased to make the following amendment in the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974, with immediate effect.”