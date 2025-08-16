Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cloudburst, thunderbolt claim 16 lives in Bajaur

BAJAUR: Calamitous rainfall with cloudburst and thunderbolt and flooding claimed at least 16 lives in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa citing a spokesperson, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Four houses completely destroyed in cloudburst last night. A rescue spokesperson said that seven people have been still untraced in Salarzai.

Five persons died and four others injured as the rooftop of a house collapsed in Lower Dir.

A vehicle swept away in floodwater flow of a nullah in Balakot Bassian leaving two dead and one person injured.

More than 25 tourists, stranded in flooding drains and streams of Shahikot, were rescued by relief workers.

Chitral River has been in high flood. Three houses caved in, and several acres of agriculture land has submerged in floodwater.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has reported that cloud bursts and flash floods have claimed 307 lives and injured 23 people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the past 48 hours.

According to the PDMA, the fatalities include 279 men, 15 women and 13 children, while the injured comprise 17 men, 4 women, and two children.