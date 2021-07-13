KP reports six more coronavirus deaths

PESHAWAR: At least six more patients died from Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,371.

According to KP Health Department, 117 new cases were reported in the province as the tally jumped to 139,710.

As many as 150 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 133,522.

The COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Pakistan, pushing the country’s virus tally to 22,618.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 976,867 after the latest inclusion of the new infections.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the country stands at 15,152,403 after 43,790 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

The infection rate slightly dropped to 3.63 per cent from yesterday’s 3.84%