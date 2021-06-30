Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 117 more COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR: At least four more people died from the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the provincial death toll to 4,320, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the KP health department, 117 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 138,068.

However, 132,249 patients have recovered from the disease so far in the province, including 162 during the past 24 hours.

Read More: COVID DEVOURS 7 NEW LIVES IN KP, INFECTS 102 MORE PEOPLE

Earlier on June 20, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province had reported seven new Covid-led casualties in the 24-hour period as well as 102 fresh infection cases.

With new casualties reported that day, the provincial death toll had reached 4,269 that day according to the health department of KP.

Other than the fresh 102 cases reported that day, the KP health department had also said some 190 people reportedly recovery from the virus as well.