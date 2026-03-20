Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cuts fuel allowances for govt officials

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to strictly enforce its austerity policy, introducing significant reductions in petrol allowances for government officials.

According to an official notification, fuel allocations for officers in the Directorate of Law and Human Rights have been reduced by up to 25 per cent. While the Director General’s petrol limit will remain unchanged.

The petrol quota for BS-19 directors has been cut from 85 litres to 64 litres, while deputy directors will now be limited to 54 litres, down from 72 litres. Authorities have directed officials to ensure fuel consumption remains within the prescribed limits.

The notification also mandates strict monitoring of vehicle log books, warning that disciplinary action will be taken against any violations. The move is part of broader efforts to curb government expenditure and promote efficient use of resources.

Earlier, the cabinet division of Pakistan issued an official notification introducing austerity and fuel-saving measures including salary cut and others across government institutions.

Under the new policy, salaries of senior management in government departments and regulatory authorities will be reduced for two months under a slab-based deduction system.

Officials earning between Rs300,000 and Rs1 million will face a five per cent cut, those receiving between Rs1 million and Rs2 million will see a 15 per cent reduction, salaries between Rs2 million and Rs3 million will be reduced by 25 per cent, while those earning above Rs3 million will face a 30 per cent cut.