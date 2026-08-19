ISLAMABAD, August 19: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to replace Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the provincial government has formally contacted the federal government for the transfer of the KP police chief, according to sources.

The Establishment Division has received a panel submitted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the appointment of the new IGP.

The panel comprises three police officers: Muhammad Ali Babakhel, Saeed Khan Wazir and Abbas Ahsan, sources said.

The Establishment Division will prepare a summary and send it to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval.

The transfer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP will be possible after the prime minister approves the proposal, sources said.

The KP police chief is expected to be transferred within the next few days if the prime minister gives approval.

The Establishment Division will issue the formal notification for the transfer of the KP IGP.