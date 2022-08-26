Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Houses, hotels swept away in Swat flash floods

SWAT: Several bridges and hotels have been swept away in floodwater as heavy rains continue to batter parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Swat, ARY News reported.

The people have been advised to leave their houses due to the damage caused by the floodwater in Kalam, Swat. The flash floods have swept away newly constructed Honeymoon Hotel in Swat, while four mosques and bridges were also swept away in ragging water.

Meanwhile, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has advised the tourists and locals of the area to avoid ‘unnecessary’ movement.

خیبرپختونخوا:سوات میں مسلسل بارشوں نے تباہی مچادی ہے۔سیلابی ریلہ اپنے ساتھ کٸی گھر،ہوٹل بہا کے لے گٸی ہے۔مدین اور بحرین سے منسلک روڈ بہہ جانے کی وجہ سے زمینی رابطہ کٹ چکاہے۔#FloodsInPakistan #floodinkpk#Swat pic.twitter.com/K6yxajF2vB — Peshawar News پشاور نیوز (@AajKiNe85663538) August 26, 2022

The NHA spokesperson said situation from N-90 to N-95 section [Bahrain to Kalam] is critical as the floods have affected approach road also.

The adjoining roads to Bahrain-Kalam highway are also flooded, the NHA spokesperson said.

On the directions of Minister for Communications, Maulana Asad Mahmood, the staff of NHA is present in the affected areas and efforts are underway.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority has issued flood advisory for Swat river at Khwazakhela point.

In a press release, the Authority said the water flow in Swat river has reached “high to very high” flood level which may cause dangerous situation for the communities living near the river bank.

