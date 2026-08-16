Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issues clarification on summer vacation order

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department has cautioned the public against a fake notification circulating on social media regarding the extension of summer vacations in the province.

The department clarified that the notification being shared online is fake and unauthentic, urging students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions not to rely on it for information regarding the official summer vacation schedule.

The fake notification claims that the government has extended summer vacations in public and private educational institutions located in the summer zone of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until August 31, 2026. It further states that schools will reopen on September 1, 2026.

The department advised students, parents, and other stakeholders to obtain information about school schedules and official decisions only through the official communication channels and social media accounts of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

The warning was issued after the fake document began circulating online in a format designed to resemble an official government notification. The document uses the department’s name, official-style formatting, and other details that could make it appear genuine.

The department urged the public to verify the authenticity of any notification before sharing or acting upon information circulating on social media.