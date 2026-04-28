PESHAWAR: The Secretariat of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has raised objections to the proposed Regulation of Snuff (Naswar) Bill, 2026, delaying its initial review.

The private bill was introduced by Aamna Sardar, a lawmaker from the Pakistan Muslim League-N, aiming to regulate the production, sale, and distribution of naswar in the province.

According to officials, the Assembly Secretariat questioned which department should be designated as the relevant authority to oversee the proposed law.

It stated that no further progress can be made until the concerned department is identified, after which the Law Department will take up the bill for final review.

The proposed legislation seeks to formalize the naswar industry in the interest of public health, particularly to protect children and young people.

It introduces a regulatory framework that includes mandatory licensing, restrictions on sales to minors, and limits on retail outlets near schools and public places.

Under the draft bill, producing or selling naswar without a license would be declared a punishable offense, carrying a fine of up to Rs30,000. It also mandates that naswar must be sold in sealed packaging.

The bill proposes a ban on the sale of naswar within 100 meters of schools, madarsas, and hospitals. Selling naswar to minors could result in a fine of Rs50,000 and up to one year in prison.

Additionally, the legislation seeks to prohibit the sale of naswar through online platforms, social media, and delivery services. Advertising, promotion, and the distribution of free samples would also be completely banned.

The draft further suggests an on-the-spot fine of Rs1,000 for spitting naswar in public places. Deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and health officials would be empowered to conduct raids and seal shops violating the law.

This significant move comes as a major policy breakthrough, as naswar, widely used across the province, has long remained outside a structured regulatory framework.

National Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco and Nicotine Control Pakistan extends its strong appreciation to Aamna Sardar for her leadership and commitment to advancing evidence-based public health reforms.

Aamna Sardar stated: “Tobacco is a legal product, but it must be sold with responsibility and under strict regulation. This bill aims to discourage harmful use, especially among the younger generation, while ensuring the market operates within a clear, accountable framework. Our priority is to protect public health without creating unnecessary disruption.”

“This is a historic and balanced step. The bill does not seek to prohibit naswar but to bring it under a proper regulatory framework, which is essential for protecting public health while addressing ground realities,” observed Usman Afridi, Coordinator of the Alliance.

Qamar Naseem, a civil society activist, remarked: “For too long, smokeless tobacco has remained under-regulated. This legislation fills a critical gap by introducing accountability, transparency, and safeguards, especially for young people, while aligning with global best practices.”

Imran Takkar, child rights expert, added: “Easy access to naswar has exposed children to serious health risks. This bill is a timely intervention that prioritizes child protection by restricting access and reducing exposure without creating unnecessary disruption.”

Public health experts have welcomed the bill as a pragmatic and forward-looking initiative that balances regulation with social realities. The Regulation of Snuff (Naswar) Bill, 2026, marks a significant step toward a healthier, more responsible Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.