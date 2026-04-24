Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to get new uniforms

The police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have decided to introduce changes to the uniform design for field operational officers.

As per details, the Central Police Office has prepared a draft of the “Uniform Field Operational 2026 Regulations.” to change the dress of the cops.

According to the proposed design, field personnel will wear a grey shirt, khaki six-pocket trousers, and black shoes.

For female police officers, a black scarf has been introduced as part of the uniform. The draft also specifies that the shirts for operational female officers will be of a length reaching the trouser pocket level.

The uniform colours, design, badges, and caps will be standardised across the province. Police personnel from the merged districts will also have uniforms consistent with those in other districts.

All officers and personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will wear a standard black belt and black shoes.

However, police officials clarified that there will be no changes to the uniforms of officers performing office-based duties. The changes will apply only to field operational staff.

The initial draft of the uniform changes will be submitted to the provincial government for approval by the Central Police Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.