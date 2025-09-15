Rain alert issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 16–19

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a weather alert following the Meteorological Department’s forecast of rain, wind, and thunderstorms expected from September 16 to 19 in the upper districts of the province.

According to the alert, heavy rainfall may lead to increased water flow in streams, urban flooding, and landslides in mountainous regions. The districts likely to be affected include Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, and Mardan.

The PDMA also warned that weak infrastructure, including electric poles, billboards, and solar panels, could be affected due to strong winds and storms.

In response, district administrations have been instructed to implement precautionary measures, keep drainage systems clear, and ensure the readiness of emergency services.

The public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and nullahs, and cooperate with local authorities. In case of emergency, citizens may contact PDMA’s toll-free helpline 1700, available round the clock.