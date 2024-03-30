29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports seven rain-related deaths: PDMA

By Web Desk
At least seven people lost their lives and nine others were injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Saturday quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). 

According to DG rescue, recent rains and land sliding claimed the lives of seven people and injured 9 people. Four of the deceased were under the age of 10 years.

Several houses in Peshawar, Noshera, Shangla, Banu and Bajaur suffered partial damage due to rain and strong winds.

According to the Meteorological Department, rains are likely to continue in the plain areas of the province during the next 24 hours, while snowfall is likely to continue in the hilly areas.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed his sorrows for the human and property loss in the recent rains and has announced compensation for the victims.

The chief minister has also sought a report from the authorities regarding the loss in recent rains in the province.

