Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch drive to enrol out-of-school children

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to launch a comprehensive campaign to ensure access to schooling for out-of-school children across the province.

Under this initiative, various departments will collaborate on planning, data collection, and supporting deserving families to facilitate children’s enrolment in schools.

The plan has been developed under the provincial government’s Good Governance Roadmap. A high-level meeting in this regard was held at the Chief Secretary’s Office, jointly chaired by Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Arshad Ayub Khan and Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education, the Secretary for Social Welfare, and representatives from the Health and Local Government departments, along with officials from UNICEF.

Participants were given a detailed briefing on the proposed province-wide survey system. It was explained that the survey would collect accurate data on out-of-school children down to the village council level. Children aged five to sixteen who are not attending school will be identified, while future educational needs of children under five will also be assessed.

The briefing noted that data on enrolled students would be gathered from public, private, and federal educational institutions, as well as religious seminaries, non-formal education centres, and special education programmes.

Officials were informed that, according to the 2023 census, approximately 4.9 million children in the province are currently out of school. However, the government expects that household- and school-level surveys will provide more accurate and actionable data, enabling improved planning, budgeting, and resource allocation tailored to local needs.

The Health and Local Government departments will play a key role in the campaign, assisting with data collection through their local networks. Authorities stated that this process would enable real-time mapping of out-of-school children and support future enrolment planning.

It was further highlighted that the Social Welfare Department has been designated as a social partner to assist underprivileged families, ensuring that children are not deprived of education due to financial constraints.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education officials noted that the existing public education system currently has the capacity to immediately accommodate an additional 25 per cent of students.

The meeting was also informed that a 100-day plan has been prepared, setting a target to enrol approximately 60 per cent of out-of-school children in the initial phase. The remaining 40 per cent will require additional resources, expansion of school infrastructure, and revised development planning, for which work has already begun.

Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah praised the proposed strategy and directed all relevant departments to promptly sign memoranda of understanding to strengthen coordination. He also instructed that the 100-day plan be presented to the provincial cabinet for approval.