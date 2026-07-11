Kiara Advani eyes ₹2,500 crore career milestone with 'Toxic'

Kiara Advani is rocketing toward stardom as one of the most successful and commercially valuable leading ladies in Indian cinema. With a slew of mega-hits already under her belt, she’s poised to breach the 2,500 crore milestone with her next big role in Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’. The actress’s cumulative box office gross from films such as M.S.

Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good News, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has established her as a consistent performer and a bankable asset for filmmakers looking to attract a pan-Indian audience.

The massive figure also includes significant earnings from movies targeted at both urban multiplexes and mass audiences in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, a rare combination that few heroines possess. ‘Toxic’ to Earn a Staggering 15 Crore for Kiara Advani The massive success and market value translate directly into remuneration.

Rumor has it that Kiara has bagged a jaw-dropping 15 crore to star in ‘Toxic’. The exorbitant figure places her among India’s highest-paid actresses, on par with industry icons like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

This unprecedented fee reflects the growing recognition of female stars’ ability to influence a project’s nationwide appeal.

The Highly Anticipated ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ Directed by National Award winner Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic’ is an ambitious pan-India spectacle built on a massive budget of approximately 500 crore.

The film stars KGF fame Yash in the lead, with Kiara essaying the high-voltage role of Nadia. The dark fairytale features an ensemble cast including South superstar Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.