Kiara Advani gets candid about motherhood
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 23, 2025
Seasoned Bollywood actress Kiara Advani spoke enthusiastically about motherhood and how her daughter, Saraayah, has drastically transformed her life.
During a recent conversation, Advani remarked, “But look at me now. I’ve never been more ambitious.” In an interview with Vogue India, the 34-year-old actress stated, “Motherhood expands you. The fire within you becomes more focused. When I’m with Saraayah, I’m really with her.”
“When I bathe her, I notice everything—her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious,” Advani added. “I want that realness for Saraayah. I want her to feel grass under her feet, stain books with crayons, and run outdoors until her cheeks turn pink.”
For those unaware, the couple revealed the arrival of their “little bundle of joy” via Instagram on July 15, 2025. However, it wasn’t until November that Kiara Advani and Sidharth shared their daughter’s name on social media.
The couple shared a heartfelt note: “From our prayers to our arms—our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra (सरायाह मल्होत्रा),” accompanied by a folded hands emoji and a red heart. The post featured a tender photo of the pair cradling Saraayah’s small feet in white crocheted socks.
On the professional front, Kiara was recently seen in War 2 and is currently filming Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.