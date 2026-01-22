Kiara Advani, Kartik under fire as video unmasks their actions

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have become targets of online backlash following a social media user’s video detailing an uncomfortable in-flight interaction. The incident reportedly occurred while the actors were traveling back to Mumbai after promoting their film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, in Jaipur.

The user, Kartikey Tiwari, explained in the video that the situation began when his mother inadvertently sat in Kiara Advani’s designated business-class seat. Rather than resolving the matter calmly, Tiwari claimed the actors’ reactions unnerved his family. He stated that although the seating issue was quickly corrected once an air hostess intervened, Kiara responded with a visibly “disgusted” attitude toward his mother.

A social media user, Tiwari, has sparked online debate after sharing a video recounting an alleged flight incident involving actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. He claimed the episode occurred while he was travelling from Jaipur to Mumbai with his mother and brother in… pic.twitter.com/0mG3CFkZig — India Forums (@indiaforums) January 20, 2026

Additionally, Tiwari described Kartik Aaryan’s behaviour as “ajeeb” (strange), claiming the actor spoke exclusively in English to Kiara and barely interacted with the cabin crew. He further noted that upon arrival in Mumbai, the stars declined an air hostess’s request for a selfie, citing time constraints, before disembarking.

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media regarding celebrity worship in India. Many netizens expressed frustration over the perceived arrogance of the stars. One user wrote, “People who are justifying Kiara’s reaction are just [wrong]. Had someone humiliated my mother this way, my reaction would’ve been much worse.”

Another commenter suggested that the actors’ public personas differ greatly from their private behaviour, stating, “These actors are the worst people behind the camera; never listen to their BS.” Some users pointed to Advani’s affluent upbringing in South Mumbai as a possible reason for her reaction, suggesting she may lack relatability with those outside her social circle. Meanwhile, critics of the defence mounted by fans remarked, “Even if someone sits in your seat by mistake, you can ask them to move politely. What is the point of giving such disgusting expressions?”