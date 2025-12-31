Kiara Advani looks back on life-changing 2025 that made her mom

Kiara Advani is looking back at 2025; the year she became a mother!

The Shershah actress took to her Instagram account on December 31, to reflect on what she called one of the most transformative years of her life.

She shared a heartfelt photo dump that captured both personal and professional milestones from 2025.

Her carousel featured a series of snapshots ranging from intimate moments of motherhood to high-profile appearances, including her glamorous outing at the Met Gala.

The images also offered glimpses of her romantic getaways with husband Sidharth Malhotra, her viral bikini look from War 2, and her first look from the much-anticipated film Toxic.

“The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings,” she wrote in the caption.

The carousel also included the main highlight of 2025 for the actress as she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, whom she welcomed with Sidharth on 15 July 2025 at a Mumbai hospital.

Concluding her post with optimism, Kiara wrote, “Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.”