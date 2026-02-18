Kiara Advani mourns as Sidharth Malhotra's father passes away

Sidharth Malhotra is mourning the loss of his father, Sunil Malhotra, who passed away earlier this week, leaving the actor and his family in deep grief.

Sidharth and his wife, Kiara Advani, travelled to Delhi to attend the last rites and be with loved ones during the difficult time.

Sunil Malhotra, a former Merchant Navy captain, played a significant role in shaping Sidharth’s upbringing and values. The actor had often spoken about his admiration for his father, once describing him as his “favourite hero” and a constant source of inspiration.

While Sidharth has largely maintained privacy following the loss, Kiara shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, remembering the warmth and kindness of her father-in-law.

Posting photos from their wedding reception, she wrote, “From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the centre of everything you did. You showed up — every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things.”

She continued, “You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return. Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love.”

“It lives on in your children, grandchildren, and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered,” Kiara Advani added.

Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others also expressed their condolences in the comment section.