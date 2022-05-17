Kiara Advani wants to see a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani expressed her wish to see a biopic made about her ‘M.S. Dhoni’ co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput.

During a recent promotional outing for her upcoming movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’, Kiara Advani remembered the late actor and her ‘M.S. Dhoni’ co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of an alleged suicide in June 2020.

“We started the shoot in Aurangabad, and we must have packed up at 8 pm,” Advani recalled an incident back from the day while shooting for the Indian skipper’s biopic. “We had a 4 am flight. And we decided, let’s call it an all-nighter.”

“That is when I got to spend time with Sushant, and we got chatting,” she spoke about the ‘Dil Bechara’ actor. “It is so interesting because he shared about his journey, how Dhoni happened for him, and generally his life story, from being a backup dancer behind Preity Zinta, how he was an engineer, and he always had those massive books he was always reading.”

Advani further remembered had telling Rajput that ‘someone should someday make a biopic’ on him because ‘it is so interesting’. “He was very curious about life, about people, and very driven.”

Touching upon Rajput’s ‘passion for the craft’, the actor revealed, “Sushant had a booklet that had questions he had asked Dhoni and their answers too. He had done so much research about Dhoni’s personal and professional life.”

Furthermore, the actor found it ‘fascinating’ how Sushant used to sleep only for couple of hours but would show up on the set the ‘energized’. “He believed that the human body only needs two hours of sleep,” she added.

On the work front, Kiara is currently promoting two of her upcoming releases ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ opposite Kartik Aryan and Varun Dhawan respectively. She has ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and a Telugu movie ‘RC15’ in the kitty as well.

