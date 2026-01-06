Kiara Advani shares adorable first peek of daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani has delighted fans by sharing the first-ever glimpse of her baby daughter, Saraayah, in a heartwarming moment.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the Shershaah actress first-ever sneak peek of her and husband Sidharth Malhotra’s baby daughter, Saraayah.

She posted a short video capturing a heartfelt moment at home with her daughter. In the clip, Kiara can be heard playfully asking Saraayah if she wants to see her mother’s picture in a magazine.

“You want to read mama’s magazine? Okay, let’s see where is mama,” Kiara says as she flips through the pages. While Saraayah remains mostly out of frame, her tiny fingers briefly appear on screen along with her soft voice, instantly melting hearts online.

As Kiara points to her photograph, she asks, “This is. Who is that? Mama?”

“Me and my mini enjoying our Monday magazine read,” Kiara captioned the video.

Kiara Advani – who recently embraced motherhood – featured in a new interview for Vogue, where she opened up about being a new mom.

The actress and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child on July 15, 2025, at a hospital in Mumbai.

The couple revealed their little one’s name, Saraayah, in a joint Instagram post in November, 2025.