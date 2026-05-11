Kiara Advani shares postpartum journey

Kiara Advani has opened up about her battle with postpartum depression following the reported birth of her daughter. Reflecting on the experience, Kiara Advani admitted that it has taken her six months to recover and find her footing again.

The War 2 star urged others to speak openly and respect their own journeys, noting that people rarely discuss this serious matter. “It [motherhood] is such an identity shift. It is such a new world, and in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace,” she said.

Offering advice to new mothers, Kiara Advani suggested: “Give yourself grace, because you are doing so much for everyone else that you forget about the relationship you need to have with yourself.”

She acknowledged that embracing parenthood ultimately allowed her to earn the time to cultivate that self-relationship. Speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, she shared, “For my whole life, I have been so other-centric. What has changed since my baby was born is that I finally found time to nurture that relationship with myself—and it is probably the best thing I have ever done.”

Earlier this year, Kiara Advani delighted fans by sharing the first-ever glimpse of her baby daughter, Saraayah, in a heartwarming moment.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, the Shershaah actress first-ever sneak peek of her and husband Sidharth Malhotra’s baby daughter, Saraayah.

She posted a short video capturing a heartfelt moment at home with her daughter. In the clip, Kiara can be heard playfully asking Saraayah if she wants to see her mother’s picture in a magazine.

“You want to read mama’s magazine? Okay, let’s see where is mama,” Kiara says as she flips through the pages. While Saraayah remains mostly out of frame, her tiny fingers briefly appear on screen along with her soft voice, instantly melting hearts online.