Actor Kichcha Sudeep compares flop Bollywood films to Virat Kohli

Celebrated South-Indian actor Kichcha Sudeep drew a comparison between flop Bollywood films and star cricketer Virat Kohli.

With Bollywood’s constant struggle to earn profits at the ticket counters in recent times, Kichcha Sudeep – who is an established name in the Kannada film industry and has also garnered acclaim for performances in various Pan-Indian titles – had a rather interesting take on Bollywood’s streak of Box Office failures.

In his recent promotional outing for the upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’, Sudeep compared the current situation of the Indian film industry to that of former skipper Virat Kohli, who is being out of form on the pitch for a while.

On yet another comparison between Bollywood and south Indian projects, Sudeep said, “A lot of films are made in a year, not every film does well. A couple of films do, a couple of films don’t. That doesn’t mean that we generalise and say it [the industry] is dominating.”

He added: “There are good times for everything. If the Hindi film industry wasn’t doing great films if it didn’t have great people, how would you sustain [it] for so many years.”

Furthermore, the actor gave a reference to Kohli in his statement. “It’s just a matter of time. It’s like Virat Kohli being out of form for a while. Are you going to take away his records?”

“It doesn’t work that way… Every industry is standing by its potential.”

It is pertinent to mention that several mega-budgeted Bollywood films including Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’, and Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ failed to perform well at the ticket windows despite being led by big Bollywood stars, and backed by huge production houses.

Only a handful of titles which managed to bring audiences to the theatres in 2022 include Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’.

On the contrary, the regional language film industries have been giving out successful movies one after the other, with BO collections over INR1000 crores. Pan-Indian titles like, ‘KGF Chapter 2’, ‘RRR’, ‘Pushpa’, and ‘Vikram’ have performed exceptionally well at the box office.

