Kidnapped six-year-old girl found in an abandoned car

A minor girl, who was reportedly kidnapped from India’s Kollam city on Monday evening, was found in an abandoned car.

The local police of India’s Kollam took the six-year-old girl into their custody and called the parents in the police station.

A search operation was launched after the six-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped, while on her way to tuition in Kerala Kollam district, and the kidnappers were demanding Rs 2,000,000 for the safe return of the child.

Hours after the incident the police failed to recover the girl, and the chief minister directed the police department to launch a speedy investigation into the incident.

According to the eight-year-old brother of the girl, the kidnappers abducted the girl in a white car, and there were four suspected people in the vehicle including a woman.

However, Indian police officials are still in search to arrest the accused kidnappers.