GWADAR: The Vice-Chancellor of Gwadar University, Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, has been recovered along with three of his colleagues, ARY News reported, citing family sources.

Family sources confirmed that the Vice-Chancellor, two professors, and their driver have all been safely recovered.

However, the family members added that the recovered individuals have not yet returned home.

It is pertinent to mention that Professor Abdul Razzaq Sabir and his colleagues were abducted on May 13 from the Mastung district.

Earlier in the day, as many as 16 people were killed in a powerful explosion near Chaman Phatak area on a railway track, and several others were injured.

According to police officials, the blast occurred close to a moving train passing through the railway track, triggering a fire in the nearby section immediately after the explosion.

The intensity of the blast was so severe that it was heard across distant areas, while windows and glass panes of nearby buildings were shattered.

Railway authorities said the Jaffar Express, which was heading towards Peshawar, was stopped at Quetta railway station following the incident.

An emergency was declared in major hospitals in Quetta, with doctors and medical staff called in to handle the influx of casualties. Rescue officials confirmed that more than 20 injured victims were shifted to Civil Sandeman Hospital for treatment.

Shahid Rind, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, confirmed the death toll and said the martyrs included three FC personnel. He added that women and children were also among the injured and were receiving medical care.

He described the attack as a cowardly act by terrorist elements targeting innocent civilians and said such incidents reflect the desperation of anti-state actors.

Security forces cordoned off the area immediately after the blast, and evidence collection along with investigations is underway.

Authorities further said all relevant departments in Quetta have been placed on high alert, while rescue and security operations continue to ensure timely response and investigation efforts.