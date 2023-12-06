Kidnappers in ‘police uniform’ abduct Karachi student, demand Bitcoin in ransom

KARACHI: A shocking incident was reported on Wednesday from the Lines area of Karachi, where the kidnappers in a Sindh police uniform abducted a student, ARY News reported.

Another illicit incident allegedly involving Sindh police was reported from Karachi’s Lines area, where the kidnappers in ‘Sindh police uniform’ abducted a student and demanded bitcoins – decentralized cryptocurrency – worth $50,000 for the release.

The culprits also sent the video of torturing the victim’s family; however, the family of the victim filed a case at the brigade police station.

The relatives of the victim in their report claimed that an inspector along with three other police officers involved in the abduction.

Meanwhile, the police officials along with anti-violent cell started an investigation into the case.

Earlier this month, another robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where the culprits in ‘police uniform’ looted multiple houses in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area.

According to the victim’s family statement, the robbers dressed as Sindh police officers along with plain cloth men entered the house and took away all the valuables including gold, jewelry, mobile phones, and cash.

After ransacking one residence, the robbers in police uniform targeted another house for the robbery and later took the CCTV footage along with the valuables.

After the incident was reported, the crime scene unit, police, and rangers’ officials reached the scene to further investigate the incident.