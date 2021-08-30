Kidney Hills reference: NAB makes Rs16.2m recovery through plea bargain

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made Rs16.2 million worth recovery through a plea bargain in Kidney Hills corruption reference against ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others, ARY News reported on Monday.

An accused named Azhar Hussain Mughal has confessed his crime and returned Rs16.2 million to the national exchequer.

According to the anti-corruption watchdog, Azhar Hussain Mughal confessed to laundering money for the former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director (MD) Aijaz Haroon, another accused in the corruption reference.

It was learnt that Aijaz Haroon had transferred ill-gotten money in different bank accounts after selling plots.

The ill-gotten money had allegedly been transferred by Haroon using the bank accounts of his relatives, said the NAB, adding that Rs16.2 million had been transferred to the bank account of Mughal’s employee named Shakeel.

The NAB chairman has approved the plea bargain and the bureau moved to the accountability court for its approval.

Illegal land allotments

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case on January 13.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference stated the accused sold government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed – son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ex-Senate Deputy Chairman Mandviwalla had purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling the plots.

The national graft buster had also submitted a report to the court which stated that former Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managing director (MD) Aijaz Haroon had also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had nominated Saleem Mandviwalla, Aijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.