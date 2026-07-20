Kidney removed after man's abduction by 'friend' in Kasur

Police in Pattoki city in the Kasur District of Punjab have registered a case against a man who allegedly drugged his friend and had one of his kidneys removed after being lured for a business opportunity.

According to police, the complainant, identified as Rehmat, alleged that his friend, Raza, invited him to discuss a business venture before abducting him with the help of two accomplices.

Police said the suspects allegedly took Rehmat from Pattoki towards Rawalpindi.

In his statement, victim Rehmat told police that he was given juice that he believes had been mixed with an intoxicating substance, causing him to lose consciousness.

“When I regained consciousness, I was in severe pain and realized I had undergone surgery,” he told police.

Rehmat said he later discovered that his right kidney had been removed while he was unconscious.

After returning to Pattoki, he underwent an ultrasound examination, which he says confirmed that one of his kidneys was missing.

Police officials said a case against unidentified suspects had been registered on 12 July 2026 following the victim’s complaint.

After preliminary investigations, authorities say they are now focusing on Raza and his alleged accomplices.

On the other hand, Rehmat has appealed to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and the Inspector General of Police, Dr Usman Anwar, to ensure the swift arrest of those responsible and to bring them to justice.