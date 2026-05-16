Kiefer Sutherland cancels US concerts weeks before launch

Kiefer Sutherland to end his tour sooner than planned. The singer, who was on his European tour, announced that he had canceled the U.S. leg of his concert series following low ticket sales.

On May 15, taking to his Instagram handle, he posted, “With great disappointment, I am going to have to cancel the US leg of my tour due to very low ticket sales.” He continued, “I don’t think it’s fair to the people who have bought tickets, or the venues, to play to half-empty houses.”

Kiefer expressed that he’s “looking forward to touring the United States again at a more suitable time.” Whilst addressing fans who already bought the tickets, he noted, “I hope you understand. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase”.

The actor known for his roles on 24 and Designated Survivor first announced his tour in February ahead of the upcoming release of his fourth album, Grey, which comes out May 29.”To begin, I want to express how happy and excited I am to be releasing my fourth album, Grey.

The songs were written and recorded over two years, from 2024 to 2026,” Kiefer wrote of his forthcoming album on his website. “In many ways, these songs mark a growth for me personally, as I wrote less about observations and more about personal feelings that I have been navigating in my own life.”

Kiefer is the latest artist in a growing list of singers who have recently postponed or canceled their tours or shows amid reports of fans rebelling against high ticket prices.