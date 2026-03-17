Kiki Shepard passes away following a heart attack

Kiki Shepard, the longtime co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, has passed away at the age of 74.

According to reports from TMZ, the legendary television personality died in Los Angeles on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack. Her representative, LaShirl Smith, shared that Shepard’s passing was completely unexpected.

Shepard co-hosted Showtime at the Apollo from 1987 to 2002, appearing alongside a rotating cast of iconic emcees including Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo’Nique, Mark Curry, and Rick Aviles.

Filmed at the world-renowned Apollo Theatre in Harlem, the program was a cultural staple that showcased live performances from established stars and provided a platform for emerging talent to pursue their dreams.

During her tenure, Shepard earned the title “Apollo Queen of Fashion” for her glamorous on-screen wardrobe.

Beyond her hosting duties, she was a versatile actress with recurring roles in hit series like A Different World and Baywatch. Her extensive television credits also included NYPD Blue, Family Law, and, more recently, Grey’s Anatomy and Mind Your Business. On the big screen, she appeared in films such as A Rage in Harlem, Miss Evers’ Boys, and Blackjack Christmas.