Exciting news has arrived for fans of Studio Ghibli’s beloved classic Kiki’s Delivery Service, with a live-action remake officially in development by BBC nearly 40 years after the original story first captured audiences.

According to industry reports from Variety, BBC Studios Kids & Family is partnering with UK-based Wheel in Motion and Japan’s Kadokawa Corporation to adapt Eiko Kadono’s original novel into a 10-episode live-action television series, each episode running around 30 minutes and focusing primarily on the first volume of the book series.

The project is being positioned as part of the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kadono’s original novel, with plans to potentially expand into later books if the first season performs well.

Writer Irena Brignull, known for her work on titles such as The Boxtrolls and The Little Prince, is leading the adaptation, and has expressed strong enthusiasm about bringing the character of Kiki back in a new form, describing her as one of fiction’s most enduring young heroines and emphasizing the story’s themes of growth, purpose, and independence.

While Studio Ghibli’s animated version directed by Hayao Miyazaki remains the definitive adaptation for many fans, this is not the first attempt to bring the story into live action, with a 2014 Japanese film directed by Takashi Shimizu receiving a far more muted reception.

Previous Live-Action Attempts

Earlier attempts by Hollywood, including a Disney-backed project that never materialised, also highlight how long the property has lingered in development cycles without a major live-action breakthrough.

This new British-led production may raise some curiosity given its cross-cultural setup, but it also reflects the distinctly European-inspired setting of the original world, which was itself influenced by Scandinavian towns in its visual design.

At this stage, no release date has been confirmed, but the announcement alone has already reignited interest in how Kiki’s Delivery Service will translate into a long-form live-action format.