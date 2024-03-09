Killer admits where he buried woman’s body 54 years ago

After 54 years of a murder, a man who reportedly abducted and killed a woman told police where he buried her body.

According to the details, a man who kidnapped and killed a woman he mistook as Rupert Murdoch’s wife has now admitted to police where he buried her body.

Nizamodeen Hosein, along with his brother Arthur, kidnapped a woman Muriel McKay, the wide of the media magnate’s deputy, Alick McKay, and demanded a ransom of £1,000,000.

Both brothers refused to tell the police where they had buried the woman after killing her – a secret Arthur took to his grave.

They were both convicted of kidnapping and killing McKay almost a decade later even though McKay’s body hadn’t been recovered.

However, Hosein is ready to talk to police as last month, he told Muriel’s daughter Dianne McKay and her grandson Mark Dyer who flew to his native Trinidad where he hid her body at the farm near Stocking Pelham.

The culprit told them that in the farm, “the body is buried two feet below the fence where there is an open ground outside the kitchen door.”

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin told McKay’s family: ‘He was happy to speak with us and we will hopefully continue to interview him over the next few days.

‘We are making progress working with the local police.’