WATCH: 30 killer whales attack British yacht crew

In a terrifying moment captured on camera, the crew of a luxury yacht feared for their lives after a pod of 30 killer whales attacked their boat.

Martin Evans, 45, and Nathan Jones, 27, were part of a three-man crew delivering the British vessel from Ramsgate, Kent, to Greece.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Footage of the terrifying moment shows several 25 feet whales swimming alongside the yacht before appearing to dive underneath it as the entire episode continued for two hours and ended after one munched on the rudder, and swam off with a chunk in its mouth.

The frightening video was captured by Martin Evans, 45, one of three British men working on the delivery of the luxury sailing vessel from Ramsgate in Kent to mainland Greece.

Unfortunately, the boat, named Kismet, never arrived at its destination as the attack left the crew stranded on Gibraltar.

Read More: WATCH: PENGUIN ESCAPES POD OF KILLER WHALES BY JUMPING INTO TOURIST BOAT

Speaking over the clip, Evans explains that the crew was sailing about 25 miles off the coast of Spain at the time of the attack.

‘You can see the wheel here being ripped from my hands, violently on its full lock from left to right. At no point was I able to control it,’ he says as the wheel spins frantically. ‘