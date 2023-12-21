Killers of Islamabad policeman, son arrested

ISLAMABAD: The killers of an Islamabad policeman namely Ashraf and his son were arrested during a raid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police constable Ashraf and his son were brutally murdered by armed muggers in Islamabad for ‘resisting robbery’.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad confirmed that the entire gang of muggers was busted in Bannu. The suspects used to travel to the federal capital from different cities to carry out robberies.

The horrible video of the shooting also went viral on social media in which the culprits on a motorcycle killed the police constable on the main road.

The killings took place in the vicinity of the Ramna police station.