Kim and North’s “girls’ night out” with Ariana Grande goes viral

Kim Kardashian turned a Los Angeles concert into a family affair, bringing daughter North West backstage to meet Ariana Grande during the Dangerous Woman tour stop at The Forum on March 31, 2017.

Backstage VIP Treatment

The reality star documented their “girls’ night out” on Snapchat and Instagram, sharing snaps from Grande’s dressing room. One mirror selfie showed Kim posing behind Grande, who had 3-year-old North on her lap. “Show time!” Kim captioned it. Grande also posted a bunny-filter selfie with North.

The duo didn’t stop at photos. Kim shared video of them singing along to Grande’s 2014 hit One Last Time from their seats, with North sporting cat ears — a nod to Grande’s signature look.

A Long-Running Mutual Appreciation

Kim has been vocal about her Grande fandom for years. After the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, Kim tweeted an old concert pic with Grande and Kendall Jenner, writing: “Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you.” She called the tragedy “truly so senseless & heart breaking”.

The admiration goes both ways. When Kim posted a lime-green thong Instagram in 2018 captioned with Grande’s Goodnight N Go lyric, Grande commented “Omg ily” — short for “I love you”. In 2018, after Kim shared she was listening to Sweetener on repeat, Grande called her “the prettiest person I’ve ever seen”.

North’s Grande-Inspired Style

The connection continued as North grew up. In 2018, fans noted North’s high ponytail and pink tracksuit looked “identical to Ariana Grande”. By 2024, Kim and 11-year-old North were dancing to Grande’s Santa Tell Me on TikTok for Christmas, with North in a corset top and tie.

In October 2024, Grande and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo attended a private screening at Kim’s Hidden Hills home. The event was decked out in pink and green, with guests in SKIMS pajamas — sparking Wicked x SKIMS collab rumors.

From Mosh Pits to Movie Nights

Grande once told Access Hollywood about being in a mosh pit with Kim while promoting her fragrance Sweet Like Candy. And when Grande got engaged to Dalton Gomez in 2020, Kim commented: “Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!!”.