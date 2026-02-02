Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton dating? What we know

It looks like Kim Kardashian has moved on from her previous relationships with Kanye West, Odell Beckham Jr., and Pete Davidson, which prompted significant controversy in the past.

That’s not all; the 45-year-old model reportedly had a romantic outing with F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, leaving fans in a tizzy. Rumors have been circulating that this weekend date was not the first time the couple ventured out together, as both were spotted in Aspen, Colorado, around the New Year.

Fans on social media have minutely observed the pair, leading to new debates after recent pictures emerged. The duo is possibly in a romantic relationship, as tweets from January 2 suggested. One user pointedly asked, “They are dating?”

On February 1, a source gave more details regarding the SKIMS founder and the F1 champion grabbing a bite and enjoying a “couple’s massage” over the weekend in the Cotswolds. In fact, Kardashian reportedly spent a full day at the racer’s “Estelle Manor” after traveling to the UK on her private plane. Dressed in a fitted top and a low-slung leather jacket, she was later spotted taking pictures in London on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, her former husband, Kanye West, recently brought their daughter to a show in Mexico for an impressive artistic performance. The young musician and her father shocked the audience when they performed her new track, “Piercing My Hand,” live. This appears to be a reaction to recent criticism regarding her daring wardrobe choices.