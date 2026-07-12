Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are the subject of new rumors about their relationship. A single Instagram-related hint has prompted fans to speculate that this recently started romance might be coming to an end.

Social media erupted when users claimed the couple was no longer following each other, sparking immediate speculation about a breakup. However, before concluding that the relationship is over, there’s an important detail many seem to have overlooked.

This theory lacks any official statement from either Kardashian or Hamilton. In fact, longtime Formula 1 fans pointed out that Hamilton has a unique Instagram habit—he rarely follows individual accounts, preferring instead to follow mostly brand accounts.

Therefore, the alleged unfollow may not be the relationship indicator fans believe it is.

As of now, neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has commented on the rumors, leaving online sleuthing largely based on social media assumptions.

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In addition to the gossip, both stars have a lot on their plates. Hamilton is focused on his new chapter with Ferrari, having committed to the iconic Formula 1 team through the 2027 season, as he continues to push for a position near the front of the championship battle.

Meanwhile, Kardashian is busy balancing her expanding business empire with television projects, fashion ventures, and her ongoing work in criminal justice reform.

When two of the world’s biggest celebrities are in a relationship, even the smallest online action can trigger a wave of theories.

In this case, the evidence seems less substantial than many fans originally thought. Until Kim Kardashian or Lewis Hamilton verifies it, claims of a breakup are merely rumors driven by social media, not confirmed facts.