Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton take their relationship to the next level

What started as a low-key, multi-year friendship in celeb circles appears to have evolved into a more committed connection for Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton.

The SKIMS entrepreneur and F1 racer have reportedly taken their longtime rapport to a more serious level, with insiders suggesting that both stars are intentionally merging their timelines. “They’ve known each other for years but the timing is finally right,” one confidant shared with Us Weekly. “They share a deep mutual respect for each other’s work ethic, passions, and busy schedules.”

Why This Dynamic Works for Both Stars

Neither Kardashian, 45, nor Hamilton, 41, are new to high-profile romance but a source reveals that this connection feels different for both of them:

Both Understand the Pressure of the Spotlight: They’re both helming huge global brands and have incredibly packed, high-stakes careers, so there’s not the typical friction that arises with long-distance work and demanding travel.

Both Value Their Privacy: Unseen until now, both have been incredibly selective about the public nature of their dates, preferring to keep their intimate moments away from intrusive paparazzi photographers.

Both Cheer Each Other On: While subtly, Kardashian and Hamilton have attended each other’s most major milestones in recent months-from high fashion weeks to on-track events.

What’s Next for the Power Couple?

Despite not having made their official red-carpet debut as a couple, sources say that the Kardashian and Hamilton’s closest circle of friends and family are wholly supportive of their new love story. As they both continue to navigate their booming professional lives, the pair’s very subtle public appearances are on watch.