Kim Kardashian asks new beau Lewis Hamilton to play matchmaker for sister Khloé

Reality TV powerhouse Kim Kardashian and seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton are fast becoming the ultimate celebrity crossover couple of 2026.

Now, their relationship is steering into family territory. According to inside reports, Kim has made a bold matchmaking request to her new boyfriend: she wants Lewis to find an eligible F1 driver for her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian.

Why Kim Kardashian Wants to Recruit an F1 Driver for Khloé

According to sources close to the family, Kim is incredibly happy in her relationship with the Ferrari driver and wants her sister to experience the same level of romance and thrill.

With the global F1 paddock serving as their new playground, Kim reportedly believes the sport’s elite driver lineup holds the perfect match for Khloé.

A Shift Away from the NBA: Khloé has historically dated professional basketball players (including high-profile relationships with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson). Insiders suggest Kim is eager to introduce her to a brand-new social and professional circle.

The Paddock Double-Date Dream: Kim is highly motivated by the idea of traveling the world with her sister to cheer on their respective partners from the VIP paddocks.

Khloé’s Stance: While Khloé has spent the last few years focusing entirely on motherhood and her business ventures, sources say she has quietly admitted to missing the dating scene, giving Kim the green light to let Hamilton play Cupid.

The Ultimate “Hamilton Crew” Support

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has already fully embraced the F1 icon. During a recent Fourth of July lake getaway in Idaho, the family was spotted playing pickleball in custom-made, matching “Hamilton Crew” t-shirts emblazoned with Lewis’s signature racing number, 44.

With Kim actively “putting out feelers” and screening potential suitors from the grid, it may only be a matter of time before another Kardashian sister is spotted trackside.

“Kimilton” Matchmaking: The Key Details: The new power pairing is Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton — and it’s not just about them.

The mission behind it: set Khloé Kardashian up with a professional Formula 1 driver.

The goal? Think epic double-dates hopping around the global Grand Prix circuit.

There’s already some family ties forming too — the Kardashians recently showed support for Hamilton during a 4th of July lake trip, fueling even more “Kimilton” buzz.