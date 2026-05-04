Kim Kardashian at Met Gala: Will daughter North West join?

Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian is set to dazzle once again with her Met Gala ensemble, but a recurring question remains: will her daughter, North West, join her?

As a staple of the grand annual event, the Kardashian star provides one of the most eagerly awaited red carpet looks, and this year is no different. Fans are wondering if North West—Kim’s first child with Kanye West—will finally make her debut now that she is a preteen and has recently released her own music.

However, due to strict age criteria, North will likely not walk the red carpet anytime soon. While several superstars attended the event as teenagers in the past, the Met Gala implemented a formal age restriction of 18 and above back in 2018. Consequently, the 12-year-old of Kim Kardashian will need to wait another six years before she can officially showcase her sense of style at fashion’s biggest night.

In the past, North West has shown a keen interest in the gala, often seen supporting her mother, Kim Kardashian, in hotel rooms during the high-stakes preparation process. While she may have to wait for the red carpet, North is already making waves in her own right; her debut EP, Elementary School Dropout, was recently launched to significant buzz and positive reviews.