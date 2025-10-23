Kim Kardashian opens up about brain aneurysm scare on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a shocking health scare, revealing that she was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm during filming for the new season of The Kardashians.

In a preview clip aired during the show’s premiere, the 45-year-old reality star is seen undergoing an MRI scan — and later breaking the news to her family that doctors had spotted “a little aneurysm.”

The moment leaves her sister Kourtney Kardashian visibly stunned, while Kim Kardashian explains that medical experts told her the brain aneurysm was likely triggered by extreme stress.

The scene adds another emotional layer to what’s shaping up to be one of Kim Kardashian’s most vulnerable seasons yet. Viewers also see her tearfully talking about struggling through her bar exam while balancing life as a mother of four and dealing with the aftermath of her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

According to sources, Kim Kardashian told her family that the brain aneurysm came as a complete shock but that doctors weren’t overly alarmed, describing it as something to monitor rather than panic over. The Mayo Clinic describes a brain aneurysm as a bulging blood vessel in the brain that can be serious if it ruptures, but often remains harmless if detected early.

Kim’s health revelation comes at a time when she’s already dealing with personal challenges. In another segment, the SKIMS founder breaks down while discussing her relationship with West, saying she’s relieved the marriage is behind her but still feels the weight of co-parenting their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

She also opens up about the toll that stress has taken on her physically. After years of struggling with psoriasis, Kim Kardashian said the condition recently returned — something she links directly to anxiety and emotional strain. “It’s like my body is literally reacting,” she admits in the episode.

Friends say Kim has been trying to focus on her health and her kids while keeping her stress in check. The Kim Kardashian brain aneurysm scare, they say, was a “wake-up call” — reminding her that even someone as strong and composed as her can only take so much.

As the season unfolds, viewers are expected to see more of Kim Kardashian reflecting on her life post-divorce, her efforts to pass the bar exam, and how she’s handling the constant scrutiny that comes with being a Kardashian. But for now, the Kim Kardashian brain aneurysm moment has everyone talking — and has added an unexpected twist to her already dramatic reality TV journey.