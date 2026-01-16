Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter Chicago’s birthday with sweet photos

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her youngest daughter, Chicago West’s special day!

The reality TV star, 45, took to her Instagram account on Thursday, January 15, to swoon over her Chi Chi as she turned eight.

Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos capturing sweet moments with her daughter over the years.

The carousel included throwback images of Kardashian cuddling with Chicago, along with snapshots of the eight-year-old spending time with her siblings North, 12, Saint, nine, and Psalm, six.

Several of the pictures highlighted family adventures, cozy sleepovers and lavish celebrations, from snowy trips to Lake Tahoe to glamorous birthday parties.

One standout photo showed Chicago rocking a bright pink ski outfit during a winter getaway, while another captured Kardashian kissing her daughter on the cheek in a photobooth snap from the family’s 2024 Christmas party.

“Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! ♡ 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so may laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi!” she wrote in the caption.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family joined in celebrating Chicago’s big day. Kris Jenner commented, “Happy birthday, my little cutie pie.”

Chicago is one of four children Kardashian shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.