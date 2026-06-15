The Kardashian clan were all smiles as they celebrated Kim Kradashian’s new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton’s major Formula 1 milestone following his recent victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in Montmeló on Sunday, June 14.

The 41-year-old racer secured his first win driving for Ferrari, marking a significant moment in his racing career.

The achievement quickly drew reactions from his inner circle, including girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 45, who shared her excitement on Instagram Stories.

She posted a photo of Hamilton being cheered by his team and added a gold trophy emoji alongside a red heart, showing her support for the racing star.

The celebration extended beyond the SKIMS founder, as her family also joined in watching the race unfold.

Khloé Kardashian shared clips on her Instagram Stories showing Kim’s daughter Chicago West, 8, reacting enthusiastically while watching Hamilton compete on television. Chicago was seen jumping and cheering alongside her cousin True Thompson, also 8, as the two followed the dramatic race together.

Khloé, who has recently attended Formula 1 events with Kim to support Hamilton, also posted footage from Hamilton’s post-race press conference, expressing her excitement over the victory.

“Let’s goooooooooo,” she wrote while sharing a clip of the driver speaking after the race, along with a photo of him standing on the podium.

The Kardashians support for Hamilton has become more apparent as Kim’s relationship with the seven-time world champion continues to develop.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton had transitioned from longtime friends into a romantic relationship earlier this year.